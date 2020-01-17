Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Equal Weight

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

DHC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 142,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.3% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 199,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.