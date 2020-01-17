Wells Fargo & Co Raises SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target to $21.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. SVMK has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,126 shares of company stock worth $4,399,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SVMK by 356.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.