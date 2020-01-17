Wells Fargo & Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

