Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,859 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

ADP traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.91. 914,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

