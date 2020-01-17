Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

