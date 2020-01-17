Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 102,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

