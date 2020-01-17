Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,116. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $279.33 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

