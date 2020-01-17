Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. 2,823,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

