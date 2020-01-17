Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,887,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 949,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,973. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

