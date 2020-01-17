Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.20. 25,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.