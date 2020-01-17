Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 12,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,081,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

