West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), approximately 1,238,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 428,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $369.95 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.42.

About West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

