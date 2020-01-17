William Hill’s (WMH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of William Hill to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 228.69 ($3.01).

WMH stock opened at GBX 184.75 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

