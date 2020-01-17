Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

