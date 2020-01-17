Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.20. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,012 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.