Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.39. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

