Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 8,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.