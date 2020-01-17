Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 761,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,062 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research firms have commented on WETF. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $648.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 18,940 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

