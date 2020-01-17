WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.97

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.97 and traded as high as $48.18. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 34,353 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 255,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

