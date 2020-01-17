WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.70

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.70 and traded as high as $72.66. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77.

Get WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $6,823,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.