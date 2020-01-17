WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. WNS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.12 EPS.

WNS stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

