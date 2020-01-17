WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in WNS by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

