XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw strong trading volume on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. 889,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,484 shares.The stock last traded at $93.86 and had previously closed at $95.35.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

