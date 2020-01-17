Yocoin Hits One Day Volume of $915.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $190,368.00 and approximately $915.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00682178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008420 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Yocoin

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

