YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,467.14. 1,196,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,359.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,451.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

