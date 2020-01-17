YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. 19,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.