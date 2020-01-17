YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. 73,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.89. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

