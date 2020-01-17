YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after acquiring an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

C stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,283,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

