YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $61.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

