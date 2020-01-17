YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 76,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 2,648,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

