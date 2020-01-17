YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 662,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

