YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,250.85

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.85 and traded as low as $1,240.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $1,310.00, with a volume of 1,428 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,252.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

