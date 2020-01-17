Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

BOXL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 454,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

