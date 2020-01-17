Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $5,036,775. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 136,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

