Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.32. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.