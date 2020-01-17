Zacks: Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $267.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.85 million. Docusign reported sales of $199.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $966.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.93 million to $974.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 1,148,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,285. Docusign has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

