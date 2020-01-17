Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.81 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $20.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $22.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,139. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

