Zacks: Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PTE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,563. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $137,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 38.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 19.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

