Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post $234.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $237.60 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $226.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $891.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $894.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,036,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in VICI Properties by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period.

VICI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 2,938,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.