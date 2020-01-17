Zacks: Analysts Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21. W W Grainger posted earnings of $3.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $17.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.82.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $341.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,436. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

