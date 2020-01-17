Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.93 Million

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $95.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $331.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $414.67 million, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 474,801 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 243,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.