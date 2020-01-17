Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $95.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $331.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $414.67 million, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 474,801 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 243,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.