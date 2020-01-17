Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will post sales of $183.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.74 million. InterXion posted sales of $167.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $705.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.49 million to $715.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $804.61 million, with estimates ranging from $796.40 million to $811.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in InterXion by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in InterXion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterXion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InterXion by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterXion stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

