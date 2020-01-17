Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

