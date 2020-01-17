Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 390,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

