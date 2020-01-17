Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 270,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $34.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.