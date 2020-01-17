Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 270,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $34.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.