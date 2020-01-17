Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report sales of $365.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $370.70 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $359.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,073. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.31. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.