Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.03. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. 51,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

