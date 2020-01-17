Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. United States Cellular also reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,918. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

