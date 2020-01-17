Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to Sell

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 3,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

