Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $168.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher believes that sturdier demand for innovative products, effective implementation of Danaher Business System and shareholder-friendly policies will bolster profitability going forward. Also, it anticipates the acquisition of the BioPharma business to complement its Life Sciences segment. For fourth-quarter 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.32-$1.35 per share and core sales growth of 4.5%. However, it lowered 2019 earnings estimates to $4.74-$4.77 per share from the previously mentioned $4.75-$4.80, reflecting dilution caused by the Envista transaction. Notably, the company will soon dispose of its remaining 80.6% stake in Envista through an exchange offer. Also, it is exposed to forex woes, high debts, rising costs and others. The company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2019 and 2020 in the past 60 days.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,567. Danaher has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

